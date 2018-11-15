Valley leaders to launch “Drive It Home” campaign in support of GM plant

LORDSTOWN

Local leaders announced they are launching a “Drive It Home” campaign to urge General Motors “to support growing its investment at the GM Lordstown” plant, according to an announcement today.

Business and community leaders, as well as the Valley’s U.S. elected officials, will kick off the campaign with a news conference on Monday at the United Auto Workers Local 11112 Hall in Warren.

The plant has lost two shifts in the last two years as sales of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze compact car have declined.