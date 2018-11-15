Trial date set in freezer murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

A trial date of June 3 was set Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of killing a woman and stuffing her in a freezer.

Arturo Novoa, 32, will go on trial before incoming judge Anthony Donofrio on charges of aggravated murder for the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves in 2017.

Also to go on trial June 3 are two co-defendants, Andrew Herrmann, 27 and his wife Michelle Ihlenfeld, also 27, on charges they helped Novoa dispose of Graves’ body, which was found in a freezer.

The case is currently before Judge Lou D’Apolito, but Judge D’Apolito will be leaving office at the end of the year.