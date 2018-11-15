A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Nov. 8

Breaking and entering: Someone reportedly broke into a residence in the 4000 block of New Castle Road.

BOARDMAN

Nov. 8

Arrest: A suspicious vehicle at Southern Park Mall caught officers’ attention before they arrested Davonte K. White, 26, of Royal Mall Drive, Niles. White was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant charging him with failure to comply with a court order.

Arrests: Authorities on Market Street picked up Kimberly A. Jenkins, 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, and Sean M. Zett, 32, of Twinsburg, on felony charges of passing a bad check, theft by deception and forgery after a manager with Boardman Subaru, 7811 South Ave., reported Jenkins had filled out a business check that Zetts signed to finalize the sale of a vehicle for $26,895 before the check was returned for nonsufficient funds. Also, a man associated with the business told the dealership that he never authorized the vehicle purchase; in addition, he reportedly discovered a draw on the business’s account for the same amount as the attempted sale, which left a negative balance, a police report stated.

Domestic violence: Timothy E. Jernigan of Oregon Trail, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his child’s mother alleged Jernigan, 29, had choked her during an argument and punched her head, resulting in a bloody nose.

Menacing: A woman told police that after having left a Doral Drive big-box store, she inadvertently cut off a motorist in her blind spot while driving on South Avenue before the man in his 30s followed her into Campbell. At one point, the man pulled in to where she made a stop but never got out of his vehicle, then continued to follow the victim to a Youngstown State University parking deck before being denied entry, a report showed.

Harassment: A White House Lane woman said her former boyfriend has made a series of phone threats after their recent breakup.

Domestic violence: Jackson Township police handed to Boardman authorities Tyler J. Carnahan, 26, of Gladstone Avenue, Warren, who was wanted on a domestic-violence charge after an Oct. 1 situation in which a Waseka Lane man alleged Carnahan had struck his face during an argument, leaving a deep cut, then stomped on the accuser while he was on the ground.

Identity theft: A Timothy Lane woman reported a caller claimed that a bank needed to verify her personal information before she received notification that an attempt had been made to open a credit-card account in her name.

Citations: Police answered a call about a suspicious man near a Market Street barber shop before handing minor-misdemeanor citations to Leeroy F. Williams Jr., 64, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, charging him with public intoxication as well as having a bag with 0.9 grams of suspected marijuana.

Theft: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Eric M. Hebb, 47, of Hazelwood Avenue, Warren, who faced a theft charge, related to an Oct. 18 situation in which a manager with Inner Circle Pizza, 1816 Boardman-Poland Road, reported a customer had left without paying a $9 bill for two alcoholic beverages.

Domestic violence: De-Andre L. Stores, 22, of Hawthorne Street, Struthers, was picked up on a warrant and booked at Boardman Area Court on Market Street. The charge relates to a July 28, 2017, situation in which a Wolosyn Circle woman alleged Stores, her child’s father, punched the side of her neck during an argument.

Forgery: A vehicle check on U.S. Route 224 resulted in Tony R. Ford Jr.’s arrest. Ford, of Bentley Street, Hubbard, was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department felony warrant charging forgery.

Nov. 9

Arrest: While providing assistance after a vehicle crash on Glenwood Avenue, officers charged John D. Lynn, 38, with operating a vehicle impaired. Lynn, of Woodford Avenue, Youngstown, refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Attempted theft: Security footage reportedly captured someone stealing a women’s coat and other merchandise from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road, then fleeing in a vehicle. The property was recovered, however.

Theft: Christian M. Tensley, 21, of Delaware Avenue, Youngstown, and Michelle M. Mikolaj, 19, of Monaca Avenue, Youngstown, were charged with stealing $274 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Tensley also was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant charging obstructing official business.

Possible assault: A nurse’s aide with a South Avenue long-term care facility alleged having seen a co-worker raise her hand as if to strike a resident. The nursing home’s administrator said an investigation is ongoing, a police report indicated.

Drugs: Authorities at a Market Street motel arrested Jeffrey L. Long, 52, of Market, Boardman, on a felony cocaine-possession warrant. A second man wanted on the same charge may have fled, police were told.

Theft: Officers were sent to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Michael S. McFarland, 51, who faced a theft charge. McFarland, of Motor Inn Drive, Girard, was accused of stealing two 32-inch TVs and other items June 20 after having left a Market Street motel.

Burglary: A man returned to his West Boulevard residence to discover a break-in, and that a safe in the basement had been tampered with and a door was damaged.

Theft: A license plate was removed from a car on Glenwood Avenue.

Theft: Felicia I. Wallace, who listed addresses on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman and West Evergreen Avenue in Youngstown, was charged with stealing about $335 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. Wallace, 45, also was wanted on two probation-violation warrants, one each from Liberty Township and Niles.

Nov. 10

Attempted breaking and entering: An official with Utsinger’s Towing & Repair, 4747 South Ave., discovered a broken window, presumably after someone had tried to break in.

Menacing: A worker for a Market Street muffler shop reported a customer threatened him after having become upset when told additional work would need to be done to his vehicle.

Criminal damaging: A Sheridan Road woman alleged that during a fight with her former boyfriend, he broke her $150 flat-screen TV.

Drugs: Police responded to a report of a suspicious woman near Indianola Road before arresting Billie L. Mohr, 40, of Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. Mohr, who also was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear for an arraignment, had a cut straw for snorting heroin and a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, authorities alleged.

Theft: Ta’Waun A. Ceasar, 26, of Kenmore Street, Youngstown, and Iyana Johnson, 36, of Merriweather Street, Warren, were charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $292 worth of children’s clothing and other merchandise while in Walmart. Johnson also was charged with drug abuse when, police alleged, she had five blue pills with no bottle or prescription.

Theft: The owner of a Carter Circle rental property reported a former resident borrowed but failed to return a $100 water heater.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $35 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Harassment/criminal damaging: A South Schenley Avenue man told officers his former girlfriend used a key to damage a portion of his car’s finish, and sent him unwanted text messages that included provocative photographs of herself.

Theft: A man in his mid-30s reportedly stole a $298 TV from Walmart.

Theft: A Youngstown woman discovered a bag that contained about $1,796 worth of electronics items and accessories had been stolen about when she left a store in the 400 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Nov. 11

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash at Glenwood Avenue and Shields Road, officers charged Marc A. Flauto of Fairfield Drive, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Flauto, 25, gave a blood sample that was to be analyzed for evidence, a report showed.

Assault: A South Avenue woman alleged that during a fight, her sister, whom she said was trespassing at the residence, grabbed her hair and hit the side of the accuser’s head. Also, the victim’s husband alleged the sister hit him several times.

Counterfeit: A man reportedly tried to use a fake $100 bill to buy items at a Shell True North gas station, 5135 Market St.

Weapon: Authorities answered a call about a man possibly being threatened with a gun near Route 224 and West Boulevard before charging Robert R. Wong, 48, of Woodbridge, Va., with a fourth-degree felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing. Wong had a handgun with 25 hollow-point bullets but no concealed-carry permit; also, a driver alleged that earlier, Wong had pointed a gun at him during an incident on Route 224, a report indicated.

Domestic violence: Tiffany M. Lackey, 35, of Prestwick Drive, Boardman, was charged after her boyfriend alleged that during an argument about an open window, Lackey struck him and, in a separate argument that escalated, hit the accuser with a curtain rod, leaving a red mark on his back.

Nov. 12

Child endangerment: Authorities responded to a report that an infant was left unattended in an unlocked vehicle’s car seat before they charged Daniel J. Martin, 36, of Boardman, with endangering children. A witness told police she sat with the baby for about 10 minutes before he emerged from a nearby store, a report stated.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole about $141 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Summons: A traffic stop on South Avenue led to a summons charging Austin D. Gribben, 23, of Macklin Road, New Waterford, with operating a vehicle impaired. Gribben registered a 0.196 blood-alcohol content, more than double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft by deception: A Sylvia Lane woman who inquired about an ad a man had placed on Craigslist pertaining to a piece of township property for rent told police the man asked for a $600 deposit before a real-estate agent informed the woman that the ad was a scam.

Nov. 13

Theft: A man reportedly took a bottle of pills from Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St., then fled on foot.