Salvation Army to kick off 2018 Kettle Drive at Mr. Darby’s tonight

BOARDMAN

The Salvation Army has teamed up with Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium at 8574 Market St. to kick off the Salvation Army’s 2018 Kettle Drive, Mr. Darby’s announced.

From 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, members of the Salvation Army will be at Mr. Darby’s Olde Fashion Christmas. Sgt. Paul Moore will present a new 2018 kettle at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to the event and to check out the store, which features nearly 100 vendors selling vintage, antique and modern Christmas items.

There will be complimentary food, wine and desserts.