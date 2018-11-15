Ohio lawmakers pass ’stand your ground’ bill, abortion limits

COLUMBUS (AP) — Lawmakers in the Ohio House opened a lame-duck session by approving relaxed gun regulations and a strict anti-abortion bill, measures long sought by Republicans and at odds with outgoing GOP Gov. John Kasich.

The House today approved the so-called anti-abortion “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Republican-controlled House voted 58-35 in favor of the legislation, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

The bill provides “a more consistent and reliable marker for the courts to use” when considering abortion laws’ constitutionality, said Rep. Christina Hagan, a Stark County Republican and the bill’s co-sponsor.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the measure “a total abortion ban” and promised to sue if it becomes law. Kasich vetoed a similar bill in December 2016, siding with opponents who contend it is unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, House lawmakers approved “stand your ground” gun legislation that eliminates a requirement to retreat in confrontations before using deadly force.

The House voted 64-26 in favor of the bill, a supermajority large enough to override Kasich’s expected veto.