Mahoning officials request budget increases

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County departments requested a combined 3.6 percent or $2.4 million more for 2019 than they received this year.

County commissioners met Wednesday with county Coroner Dr. David Kennedy in the first of several scheduled hearings on 2019 departmental budget requests. Eight other departments are set for hearings before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials from the common pleas court and sheriff’s office will have their hearings today.

County departments paid out of the general fund have requested $38,025,024 for the coming budget year – $995,024 more than the county’s certified revenue, according to figures prepared by Audrey Tillis, the commissioners’ executive director.

Departments paid from the county’s separate criminal justice fund have requested $31,097,941 for 2019 – $1,758,941 more than available.

The coroner’s office requested $997,140 from the criminal justice fund next year, which is about 12.5 percent more than it received this year.

Dr. Kennedy said the largest new expense is for the full-time forensic pathologist hired in July after a lengthy search, for about $150,000 a year. The office also employs four investigators, he said. The office expects to pay nearly $376,000 in wages and salaries next year, with Dr. Kennedy making $69,739, according to its budget request.

The coroner said the office has seen cost increases for professional services such as toxicology reporting and body-removal services, a contract for the latter of which was recently renegotiated. He estimated his office investigates three fatal overdoses per week.

“They talk about a downturn [in opioid deaths], but I can’t quite see it yet,” he said.

Tillis said county administrators still must work to cover loss of the Medicaid-managed care organization, or MCO, sales-tax revenue. It’s an annual loss of $4.7 million, the majority of which went to the criminal justice fund. The state provided Mahoning County $7.2 million in transitional aid, but it was a one-time infusion.

“We have a little bit of squeaking into 2020,” Tillis said. “All it is is a hole.”

Tillis said average payroll expenses are down 2.3 percent this year, compared with 2017. Health care expenses for each department are up about 4 percent, she said.

Commissioner David Ditzler estimated the county has lost $10 million annually in the past 10 years, through phase-out of revenue sources such as the MCO tax, inheritance tax and the tangible personal property tax.

“Our salaries are down this year from ’17. Everyone’s being frugal. Everyone’s tightening their belt. ... At the end of the year, the state creates another hole we have to fill. I’m hopeful they’ll look to do something to restore all the lost revenues.”