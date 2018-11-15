Valley cold get a wintry mix today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley could get a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow starting at 5 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

That could result in snow accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze, potentially causing slippery road conditions, according to the NWS.

Also, rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected between 5 and 8 p.m., turning to rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and midnight, the weather service says.

Additional snow accumulations of less than a half-inch is possible.

On Friday, there’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. and then a slight chance of snow showers with little to no snow accumulation expected.

There’s also a chance of snow showers Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.