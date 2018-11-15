No charges in death of Ohio teen trapped in minivan

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says no one will face criminal charges for the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says his office has reviewed the Cincinnati police and Hamilton sheriff’s office investigations and two independent reviews that were contracted for by the city.

Deters expressed sympathy today to Kyle Plush’s family while announcing that no charges were appropriate in the case.

A special city council committee meeting today went over the outside reports on the emergency center and police response. Plush’s family took part in the meeting.

Plush’s father Ron found his son dead, pinned in the minivan’s rear, on April 10 nearly six hours after the first of Kyle’s two 911 calls.