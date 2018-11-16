Niles supt. to recommend smaller levy for May ballot

NILES

After overwhelming voter rejection of the substitute 11.7-mill school levy last week, Niles schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen told the board of education she will recommend a smaller renewal levy for the May primary election.

The substitute levy, which would have replaced two renewal issues, would have raised $2.6 million, but was turned down by 69 percent of the voters.

“I would have hoped it had been closer,” Thigpen said Thursday as she recommended the board go back to the two renewals – one for May and the other in 2021 when the second issue expires. Each of the renewals, if approved, would raise $1.3 million, equaling the total that would have been generated had the substitute levy been approved.

The millage amount will have to be determined by the Trumbull County auditor before the board can vote to place it on the May ballot.

Rebecca DePanicis and other board members appeared to agree with the superintendent’s recommendation.

