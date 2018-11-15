Man cited for misuse of 911
YOUNGSTOWN
An East Judson Avenue man was arrested Wednesday for misuse of 911 after he admitted telling a call taker he was shot so officers would respond to a fight call faster.
Allen Fornere, 48, was given the citation after officers responded to his home about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
At first, Fornere denied saying there was a shooting. But when he was told there was a recording of him telling a call taker he was shot, he admitted that he made it up so the police could get to his home faster.
Fornere was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
