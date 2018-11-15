Mahoning sheriff, common pleas courts ask for more money in 2019

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners met this morning with representatives of the common pleas court, Veterans Service Commission and the sheriff’s office as 2019 budget request hearings continued.

Sheriff Jerry Greene submitted a request for $23.8 million from the criminal justice fund, about $600,000, or 5.3 percent increase from 2018. His budget increases include a potential 2 percent raise for deputies, whom Greene said are already “grossly underpaid,” and utility cost increases tied to the consumer price index.

“We’re realistic about the way things are in the county right now and also not trying to frivolously spend the criminal justice fund,” he told reporters this morning.

The courts are requesting about $3.2 million from the general fund, 2.5 percent more than appropriated this year.

Audrey Tillis, commissioners’ executive director, said a separate general judicial line item seeking $2.1 million, or about 3.2 percent more than the 2018 appropriation, includes costs for public defenders to represent indigent defendants. The state is considering assuming costs for those defenders, she said, which would decrease the county’s obligation by about $1 million.

The Veterans Service Commission requested about $2.1 million from the general fund, 3.4 percent less than it received in this year’s budget. Susan Krawchyk, executive director, said the commission will look to replace two employees, one of whom is set to retire next year.

“For the most part, everything will remain the same as it did last year,” she said.

