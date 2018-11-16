Mahoning GOP opens search for D'Apolito vacancy

BOARDMAN

With the election of Mahoning County Court Judge David D’Apolito to the 7th District Court of Appeals, his current position will become vacant Feb. 8.

But at the urging of the office of outgoing Gov. John Kasich, Mahoning County Republicans are starting the search for Judge D’Apolito’s replacement now.

The party is asking those interested in the appointment to succeed Judge D’Apolito to request a copy of an application packet by calling its office at 330-629-7006 or emailing mahoningcountygop@gmail.com. The deadline to apply for the position is Dec. 7.

A screening committee will interview candidates in either December or January and make a recommendation to Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, who takes office Jan. 14, said Mahoning County Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe.

The seat is up for election in 2020.

