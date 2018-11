Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CRAGO, CRISPIN L II, 12/23/1983, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., ASSAULT

DODD-BAUMGARTNER, CORY L, 01/30/1989, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, PROBATION VIOLATION

FORAKER, ZACHARY NICHOLAS, 08/07/1999, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

HUFF, CRYSTAL, 08/30/1996,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

HURST, THOMAS ANTHONY,10/30/1953, GOSHEN POLICE DEPT., PUBLIC INDECENCY

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

COYNE, JUSTIN J, 08/07/1997, 09/17/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CUNNINGHAM, JAYRELL, 01/12/1997, 11/05/2018

GORE, DEAN D, 02/16/1992, 11/12/2018

KALNA, DAVID ANTHONY, 07/25/1980, 04/24/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCCOURT, ANDREW D, 05/06/1987, 10/17/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MICHALAK, HANNAH RAE, 03/10/1997, 11/12/2018