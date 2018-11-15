Light shattered by bullet in South Side home


November 15, 2018 at 11:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured after police responded to a gunfire call about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

Officers who responded to a gunfire sensor call spoke to a homeowner, who told police they heard several shots followed by a light in their home being shattered.

Reports said there was a bullet hole in one of the windows as well. Police could find no shell casings or any other signs of recent gunfire, reports said.

