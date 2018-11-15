Judge blocks Kent State officials’ security fee for gun-rights event


November 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A judge is blocking Kent State University officials from charging $1,800 to provide security officers for a discussion planned at the student center featuring a gun-rights advocate whose September demonstration on the Ohio campus drew protesters.

The conservative student group planning the discussion Monday is challenging Kent State’s policies on security fees in a lawsuit, arguing they impede free speech.

Federal Judge John Adams granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday. Cleveland.com reports that Judge Adams said the possibility of protesters shouldn’t put the financial burden of security on the speaker and the student group.

