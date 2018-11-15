Four men cited in theft of Youngstown sidewalk

YOUNGSTOWN

Four city men were cited Wednesday on misdemeanor theft charges for stealing a sidewalk.

Levar Riley, 29; Andre Eggleston, 36; Thomas Clark, 26; and D'Vaille Williams; are all cited after police caught up to a truck and trailer just after 11 a.m. at Oak Hill and Parkwood avenues.

Police were called to a nearby street for a report of men digging up a sidewalk and in the trailer police found there were six sidewalk slabs.

The slabs were given to the street department, reports said. Williams was placed in the Mahoning County jail; Eggleston was turned over to Girard police for a warrant there.