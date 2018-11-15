Facing drug charges

WARREN

A Howland woman was arraigned Wednesday on several drug-related charges after police said she snorted a substance from inside of her locked car door in front of police who had just pulled her over for a traffic stop at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Darian P. Satterlee, 24, of Henn Hyde Road, pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court to possessing drug-abuse instruments, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving on the sidewalk. She was released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

Officers stopped her on Griswold Street Northeast. As officers approached her door, she picked up a piece of paper with a peach-colored substance in it from her lap, unfolded the paper and snorted it while ignoring officers’ orders for her to stop and show her hands.

She opened her door and was arrested, telling officers the substance was heroin. Officers also found a pipe, used hypodermic syringes and a small bag of suspected cocaine in the car.

Not-guilty plea

BOARDMAN

Dan Martin, 36, a WKBN-TV 27 morning news anchor, pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering after township police say he left his infant daughter alone in a running, unlocked car while he was inside a drug store.

Martin, 36, entered a written plea in the case according to online court records, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Market Street CVS shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday when a woman heard the sound of a baby crying coming from an SUV parked outside the store.

The woman said the car’s engine was running and the doors were not locked. The woman told officers after about 10 minutes a man came out of the store and told her it was his baby. By then a police cruiser had arrived.

According to the police report, Martin told officers the baby was fussy, had just fallen asleep, and he didn’t want to wake her while he ran into the store to “grab a few things,” 21 News reported.

Martin also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Resolution passed

POLAND

Township trustees thanked citizens for passing a new road levy last week and set the repaving project in motion.

At their meeting Wednesday, trustees approved a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of bonds not to exceed $4.5 million, which will allow the township to complete the bulk of the project in 2019. The township will pay off this amount over the course of seven years through tax collections.

“If you voted for it, we appreciate it. If you didn’t vote for it, I hope when you see the improvement, you will be happy with the project,” Trustee Joanne Wollet said.

Rape indictment

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury Wednesday indicted William J. Bowdish, 37, who listed addresses in Bristolville and Youngstown, on 12 counts of rape. His indictment accuses him of rapes ranging from summer 2011 through March 2015.

Bowdish was arraigned in September in Central District Court in Cortland on one rape count that accused him of sexually assaulting a female years ago when she was a juvenile.

The offense is alleged to have occurred on North Park Avenue in Bristolville. The sheriff’s office investigated after receiving a phone call regarding the allegation.

Warren man arraigned

WARREN

Brandon D. Bryant, 35, of Sweetbriar Street Southwest, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant at another Sweetbrier Street address at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday.

The Street Crimes Unit and Tactical Entry Team located suspected heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, prescription drugs, digital scales, packaging material, cash, four pistols and two rifles during the search.

Bryant was arrested during the search. A second man was released on investigation. A not-guilty plea was entered for Bryant. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Hair and Nail-a-thon

CANFIELD

Students in the cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will host their annual Hair and Nail-a-thon from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at The Salon at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

Salon services available for the fundraiser include haircuts, blow drying, styling and manicures, all for just $10. All proceeds raised will go toward their senior class trip to Columbus to take their state board exams.

Nonprofit gets grant

YOUNGSTOWN

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, local nonprofit Project Making Kids Count received a $5,000 grant as part of the Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents Thanks for Giving Holiday Program.

The grant will be used to purchase items for Project MKC’s Comfort Kit Program.

“We are proud to be a part of the KidCents Thanks for Giving Holiday Program,” said Shelly Marlowe, Project MKC co-president. “This #GivingTuesday, and every day, the Rite Aid Foundation’s support helps us to continue improving the lives of children in our community.”

Project MKC provides comfort kits – duffel bags packed with age- and gender-specific items, including toiletries, snacks and pajamas – to more than 900 children in eight counties in Northeast Ohio. Project MKC’s mission is to make the lives of children and their families brighter by focusing on their individual needs.

Police promotion

YOUNGSTOWN

Nicholas Bailey, a city police officer, was promoted Wednesday to detective sergeant. Bailey was appointed as a police officer on Nov. 7, 2011, and as a police dog handler on Nov. 29, 2013. He will become a supervisor on the night turn.

Youngstown United

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, police Chief Robin Lees and the city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program invites the public to attend Youngstown United from 5 to 7 p.m. today in St. Dominic’s Parish Hall, 77 E. Lucius Ave. The community is invited to come together to “encourage one another, foster healing, and propose solutions to ensure a bright future for the city,” according to a news release.

Awards luncheon

HOWLAND

Eastern Ohio Education Partnership will recognize area school districts for their accomplishments as measured by the Ohio Department of Education Ohio Schools Report Card during the eighth annual Excellence in Education awards luncheon today at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St.

School district partners from Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will be recognized for their exceptional efforts in student growth, valued added, and overall progress as it relates to kindergarten readiness, early grade reading, middle grade math and postsecondary/career readiness. More than 138 awards will be presented.

Coffee and conversation

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, will have a Coffee and Conversation event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St. Elrico Alli, village of Lowellville police chief and a former Youngstown Police Department officer, will be a guest. Davis will provide complimentary refreshments.