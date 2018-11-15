Community meeting at 5 today in St. Dominic Church

YOUNGSTOWN

City leaders will be having a community meeting at 5 p.m. today at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave.

The event, billed Youngstown United, will feature Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, police Chief Robin Lees and members of the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence to give residents a chance to hear from city leaders about ideas for the future of the city and to encourage each other.