Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts wins AL MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston's Mookie Betts was the runaway winners of the American League Most Valuable Player award after the 26-year-old outfielder led his team to a first-place finishe and World Series victory with a dominant season that included a batting title.

Betts received 28 first-place votes and 410 points from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in balloting announced today.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, a two-time MVP, followed with one first-place vote and 265 points. Trout tied the record of four second-place finishes shared by Stan Musial, Ted Williams and Albert Pujols. Trout won in 2014 and 2016; was second in '12, '13 and '15; and was fourth in 2017.

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez was third with 208 points, and Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez was next with one first and 198 points.

Betts hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter for the Red Sox, who won a team-record 108 games and their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons. Votes were submitted before the postseason.