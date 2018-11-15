Boardman PD responds to rash of break-ins

BOARDMAN — Police responded to four break-ins Wednesday, according to police reports.

In the first incident, a Schenley Avenue apartment was broken into and ransacked early Wednesday morning. A television was stolen.

A second Schenley Avenue resident reported a suspect breaking into her car at about 6 a.m. The victim yelled at the suspect and grabbed her sweatshirt in attempt to detain her. The suspect slapped the victim and ran away.

In the third incident, a West Boulevard resident told police that he observed two people trying to break into his home at about 5:30 a.m. They left when the victim saw them.

A fourth victim reported that someone broke into her Holbrook’s Road home and ransacked it, possibly stealing her checkbook.