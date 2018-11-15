3 graduate from Y'town Muni Veterans Treatment Court

By DAVID SKOLNICK

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The graduates of the Youngstown Municipal Veterans Treatment Court say the program isn’t easy, but getting through it changed their lives for the better.

Three men – Isam Mitchell of Youngs-town, William Bares of Youngstown

and Jason Hill of McKeesport, Pa., and formerly of Warren – graduated Wednesday from the program. They each received a certificate and a coin with an eagle on one side with four branches of the armed services on the other.

“At first, I was struggling, but it got better,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who served in the Army for four years, was convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired.

“I was sent to jail for 30 days, and it made me think about my actions and it changed my life,” he said. “My advice is to stick with it. It’s a struggle, but it’s well worth it in the end.”

Retired Municipal Court Judge Robert Milich, an Air Force veteran, started the veterans court in 2010. He was replaced by Judge Carla J. Baldwin, who also took over the veterans court this year.

“I’m losing three of my guys, but I’m losing them for a good reason,” Judge Baldwin said. “I am so proud of all three of” them. “They’ve not only served the country, but they’ve worked to help themselves. The road is not always easy.”

Participating veterans plead guilty to the charges they face. Those charges can be dismissed if they complete monitored, court-ordered mental-health or drug-treatment programs. Veterans charged with violent crimes are not eligible to have their cases heard by the court.

Hill also said starting the program is the hardest part.

“It was a struggle; it was pretty rough,” he said.

Hill, who was in the Army for about 11⁄2 years, was convicted of attempted trafficking in drugs and obstructing official business. He spent about 70 days in Mahoning County jail.

“If I wasn’t in the program, I would be homeless and I wouldn’t have a job,” he said. “The program allowed me to be who I want to be.”

That includes being a musician who will be making a tour of Germany shortly as well as being engaged.

His advice for veterans who can participate in the program is “if you get put into it, go for it. It’s hard, but it’s worth it in the end.”

Judge Baldwin also honored Judge Milich with a “hometown hero” award for starting the program.

“The program is going well, and [Judge Baldwin] is doing an excellent job,” Judge Milich said. “I’m proud of her.”