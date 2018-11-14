Youngstown United public forum is Thursday night

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, police Chief Robin Lees and the city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program invites the public to attend Youngstown United from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Dominic’s Parish Hall, 77 E. Lucius Ave.

The community is invited to come together to “encourage one another, foster healing, and propose solutions to ensure a bright future for the city,” according to a news release.

For information, contact Victoria Allen, president at the ICU Blockwatch, at 330-360-8460.