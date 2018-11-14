Woman accused of snorting substance in front of cops

Photo Photo Darian P. Satterlee

WARREN

A Howland woman was arraigned today on several drug-related charges after being pulled over in her car on Griswold Street Northeast. Police said they could not stop her from snorting a substance in front of them.

Darian P. Satterlee, 24, of Henn Hyde Road, pleaded not guilty to possessing drug abuse instruments, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving on the sidewalk in Warren Municipal Court. She was released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn't have to pay anything.

Officers saw her car pull out of a gas station on North Park Avenue without stopping at the sidewalk. They followed the vehicle to Griswold Street, where Satterlee pulled over.

As officers approached her, they saw her pull a piece paper with a peach-colored substance in it from her lap, unfold the paper and snort it while ignoring officers' orders for her to stop and show her hands.

After snorting the substance, she unlocked her doors and was arrested. She told an officer the substance she snorted was heroin. Ambulance workers checked her health before she was taken to jail.

Police also found a pipe, used hypodermic syringes and a bindle of suspected cocaine in the car.