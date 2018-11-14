Warren policeman saves man from burning house

WARREN

Warren police officer Joseph Wilson rescued a man from a house fire on Wick Street Southeast early today after the man was overcome with smoke. Wilson rescued the man from the first floor a short time before firefighters arrived.

The man and his wife attempted to extinguish the fire by descending the stairs five times from the second-floor bedroom where the fire started to get water to put on the fire, Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said.

The man may have been attempting to save the pets in the house when he was overcome by the smoke, Nussle said. They had 17 cats and one dog. It is not known whether any of the animals died or were injured in the fire.

They were both taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman was later released. The man is still there but is alert and conscious, Nussle said.

Investigators with the state fire marshal's office believe the fire may have originated in a heating blanket on the bed where the man and woman were sleeping.

The 3:12 a.m. fire at 2764 Wick Street caused about $40,000 in damage.