Veterans Treatment Court graduates celebrate changes

YOUNGSTOWN

The graduates of the Youngstown Municipal Veterans Treatment Court say the program isn’t easy, but getting through it changed their lives for the better.

Three men – Isam Mitchell of Youngstown, William Bares of Youngstown and Jason Hill of McKeesport, Pa., and formerly of Warren – graduated today from the program.

Retired Municipal Court Judge Robert Milich, an Air Force veteran, started the veterans court in 2010. He was replaced by Judge Carla J. Baldwin, who also took over the veterans court.

Participating veterans plead guilty to the charges they face. Those charges can be dismissed if they complete monitored, court-ordered mental-health or drug-treatment programs.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com