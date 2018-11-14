Trumbull County man facing 12 counts of rape

WARREN

Wlliam J. Bowdish, 37, of North Park Avenue in Brookfield was indicted today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on 12 counts of rape.

if convicted, he could get more than 100 years in prison.

Bowdish was arraigned in September in Central District Court in Cortland on one rape count that accused him of sexually assaulting a female years ago when she was a juvenile.

The offense is alleged to have occurred on North Park Avenue in Bristolville. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office investigated after receiving a phone call regarding the allegation.