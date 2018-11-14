Regional Chamber highlights economic gains and forecast

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber highlighted the economic development gains the Mahoning Valley made this year, as well as some investments slated for 2019, at its annual Economic Forecast event today at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center.

“Throughout 2018, the Mahoning Valley experienced significant economic growth,” said Sarah Boyarko, the chamber’s chief operating officer.

In all, the chamber this year managed or supported completed projects that resulted in nearly $120.6 million in investment, 215 new jobs, and nearly $6.9 million in new payroll, the chamber reported.

Additionally, “The forecast for 2019 is promising,” Boyarko said.

One notable project, for example, is the planned construction of a $160 million HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown.

“We look forward to a shovel going into the ground in early 2019,” Boyarko said.