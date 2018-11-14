POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Nov. 9

Arrest: Brian J. Pence, 30, of Weaver Road, Berlin Center, was picked up on two warrants charging him with one count each of inducing panic and possessing a drug-abuse instrument, related to a reported drug overdose in September at a Plumbrook Drive residence.

Animal complaint: Police responded to a complaint about a dog persistently barking in the 3400 block of Meanderwood Drive.

Criminal damaging: Someone shot a BB and broke a glass-door window to a residence in the 4000 block of Deer Creek Court.

Burglary: To a home in the 4000 block of Burkey Road, from which a TV and copper piping were stolen.

Theft: A patron reported a wallet stolen while at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: Two tarpaulins were removed from a trailer at a Seventy-Six Drive business.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle sustained damage in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Nov. 10

Theft: Checks were taken from a home in the 5400 block of Argonne Drive.

Theft: A set of headphones and a speaker were stolen in the 1900 block of South Raccoon Road.

Harassment: A Nashua Drive resident complained of being harassed via telecommunications.

Nov. 11

Arrest: Officers on Westminster Drive took into custody Corey M. Davis, 25, of Woodford Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a bench warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

CANFIELD

Nov. 9

Summons: After being pulled over on Sawmill Run Road, Carmen Zena, 19, of Camelot Court, Canfield, was given a summons charging her with driving under suspension.

Nov. 10

Summons: A traffic stop on North Broad Street resulted in a summons charging John Justice, 50, of Jersey Street, Lake Milton, with driving under suspension.

Citation: Police issued a minor-misdemeanor citation to Robert Belcher, 52, of Diehl Road, North Jackson. Belcher was charged with traveling 46 mph on a portion of Herbert Road with a 25 mph speed limit.

Nov. 11

Drugs: Officers charged Willie Powell, 38, with drug abuse (marijuana) after having stopped the Canton man’s vehicle on West Main Street.

Summons: Authorities on West Main Street pulled over then handed a summons to Miguel Meza-Fuentes of Canton, charging him with driving under suspension. Meza-Fuentes, 41, also was cited on a charge of driving 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Citation: Makayla Rowlett, 23, of Depot Street, Mineral Ridge, was cited after police said they clocked her traveling 47 mph on a section of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.

Nov. 12

Citation: After being pulled over on Fairground Boulevard, Ryan Pishotti, 21, of Carolyn Avenue, Cortland, received a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with driving 43 mph on a portion of the road with a 25-mph speed limit.

Summons: A traffic stop on East Main Street led to a summons charging Garry Grandy, 43, with driving under a pretrial suspension. The Alliance man also was cited on a charge of traveling 52 mph in an area with a 35-mph speed limit.

Summons: Police conducting a traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard wrote a summons charging Rodney Spencer, 30, of Johnson City, Tenn., with driving under an out-of-state suspension.