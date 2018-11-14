OSU drains Mirror Lake in advance of Michigan game

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University has temporarily drained Mirror Lake in advance of a home game against the University of Michigan football team.

The school said in a statement that it is calling to end the unsanctioned tradition of the Mirror Lake jump. Last year, OSU agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim filed by the parents of 22-year-old Austin Singletary.

Singletary died in 2015 after diving into the shallow-water lake. The university did not admit any liability in the settlement and has agreed to install a family-donated bench honoring Singletary on campus.

Officials said entering the empty lake basin or the lake itself will be considered criminal trespassing. Ohio State University Police Division will monitor the area.