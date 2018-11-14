Ohio Libertarians say they may sue to keep ballot access

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Libertarian Party of Ohio says it may sue the state to force continued recognition of the minor political party.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Libertarians and Ohio Green Party lost ballot access because their respective candidates did not get 3 percent of the vote needed to remain a recognized party. Cleveland.com reports the Libertarian Party of Ohio regained state recognition this July for the first time since 2014, a year after the GOP-controlled legislature passed new ballot-access rules.

Libertarian Party of Ohio spokesman David Jackson says the party will file suit if they are de-certified.

If Libertarians lose state recognition, the party would have until 125 days before the 2020 election to submit roughly 43,000 petition signatures from registered voters to regain ballot access.