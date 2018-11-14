ODOT plans big 2019 culvert replacement on Route 46 in Bazetta

BAZETTA

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic restrictions on state Route 46 between state Route 305 and Tobin Lane in summer 2019 due to a $346,057 culvert replacement project.

During the construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction shall be maintained at all times along state Route 46, except for a 21-day period where the state route will be closed at mile marker 12.44.

Drivers are asked to use state Route 305, state Route 5, state Route 82 and state Route 11 as detour routes during the closure.