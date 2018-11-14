MCCTC hair and nail-a-thon fundraiser is Thursday

CANFIELD — Students in the cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will host their annual Hair and Nail-a-thon from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at The Salon at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

Salon services available for the fundraiser include haircuts, blow drying, styling, and manicures, all for just $10. All proceeds raised will go toward their senior class trip to Columbus to take their state board exams.

For information or to make an appointment, call Cosmetology Instructor Lisa Argiro at 330-729-4000, ext. 1309.