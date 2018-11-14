Man gets time served for gun charge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was arrested with a gun that was later linked to another crime was sentenced to time served on that charge Tuesday while he awaits trial on other charges.

Raymon Autry, 20, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Lou D’Apolito on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence was agreed upon between prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Autry was arrested in October 2017 at Saranac and Kensington avenues on the North Side by Youngstown police for blocking traffic. Police found a .45-caliber handgun in his car, reports said.

Autry was rearrested in February after tests on the gun linked it to a double shooting in 2016 at an Elbertus Avenue home on the South Side.

He was charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and four counts of aggravated burglary in that case and is in jail waiting for that case to be heard.