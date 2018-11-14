Mahoning County budget hearings underway

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners met today with county Coroner Dr. David Kennedy in the first of several scheduled hearings on 2019 departmental budget requests.

County departments paid out of the general fund have requested $38,025,024 for the coming budget year – $995,024 more than the county’s certified resources, according to figures prepared by Audrey Tillis, commissioners’ executive director.

Departments paid from the county’s criminal justice fund have requested $31,097,941 for 2019 – $1,758,941 more than available.

Commissioners have scheduled meetings with eight other departments, to review their 2019 budget requests, with common pleas court and sheriff’s office officials slated for tomorrow.

