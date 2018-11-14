UPDATE | Federal agents raid Warren Fabricating plant in Hubbard

HUBBARD

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service are on site at Warren Fabricating Corp., an FBI spokeswoman confirmed.

The IRS is the lead investigator on the case, the FBI said.

The agencies are unable to comment at this time because the case is under court seal.

Warren Fabricating, which according to its website specializes in the fabrication, machining and assembly of large steel weldments for numerous industries, is located on Chestnut-Ridge Road in the township.

Craig Casserly, public information officer for the Internal Revenue Service, said the FBI and IRS arrived at about 8 a.m. today.

At this time, no arrests have been made and nothing was removed from the building, Casserly said.

He confirmed that workers were sent home this morning but could not confirm if any Warren Fabrication workers or management were there.

Business will resume and workers can return once the agencies are done with their investigation, he said.

Warren Fab workers wishing to comment to The Vindicator can call 330-747-1471 ext. 1375. Or, email sphillips@vindy.com or jgrzelewski@vindy.com