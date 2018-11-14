Ex-Trumbll commissioner reports jewelry stolen from car

Staff report

WARREN

Former Trumbull County Commissioner James Tsagaris filed a police report Tuesday saying a $35,000 14-karat gold diamond bracelet was stolen from his car while it was parked at the McDonald’s restaurant at 162 North Road early this month.

Tsagaris, 84, of Howland, went to the Warren police station to report that the theft occurred sometime in early November. Tsagaris said he parked his car in the lot and went inside, leaving the bracelet inside a bag on the passenger seat.

He said he believes he left the vehicle unlocked.

