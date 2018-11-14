Ex-commissioner Tsagaris reports theft of $35,000 bracelet from car at McDonald's

WARREN

Former Trumbull County Commissioner James Tsagaris filed a police report Tuesday saying a $35,000 14-karat gold diamond bracelet was stolen from his car while it was parked at the McDonald's restaurant at 162 North Road early this month.

Tsagaris, 84, of Howland, went to the Warren police station to report that the theft occurred sometime in early November. Tsagaris said he parked his car in the lot and went inside, leaving the bracelet inside a bag on the passenger seat.

He said he believes he left the vehicle unlocked. He discovered the bracelet missing when he went back to his vehicle, he said.

Tsagaris spent nine months in federal prison ending in 2010 for violating the terms of his probation after pleading guilty to two counts of honest services mail fraud for accepting $36,551 from a local businessman who did business with the county commissioners while Tsagaris was a commissioner.

The charge was mail fraud because he failed to report the money on state financial- disclosure statements that he mailed in 2005 or 2006.