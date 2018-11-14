East alumnus to speak at East football banquet

YOUNGSTOWN

An East High alumnus who played in the NFL will be the guest speaker at the Golden Bears Football Awards Banquet Dec. 6 at Mount Carmel Hall.

This year, the East High School Golden Bears football team, under head Coach Brian Marrow, enjoyed its best season in years, making it to the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

The Vindicator called the team “the Mahoning Valley’s feel-good story of 2018.”

The banquet begins at 6 p.m. and will recognize players for their hard work, dedication and achievement.

WKBN First News Anchor and Mahoning Valley journalism veteran Stan Boney is the master of ceremony for the banquet and East alumnus Mike Flores is the guest speaker.

Flores played college football at the University of Louisville and in 1991, he was a Philadelphia Eagles’ draft pick, playing for that team from 1991 to 1994. In 1995, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins. He and his family now live in Missouri.

Banquet tickets are $20, but there’s no cost for student athletes to attend.

Anyone who wants to sponsor the banquet should contact Rick Shepas, chief of athletics and physical development, at Rick.Shepas@youngstown.k12.oh.us or Nick Sferra, assistant athletic director, at Nick.Sferra@youngstown.k12.oh.us.