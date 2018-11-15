Details scarce on today's raid at Hubbard manufacturer

HUBBARD

Warren Fabricating & Machining Corp. workers will return to work Thursday after being sent home this morning when federal investigators showed up to raid the manufacturing company’s Chestnut Ridge Road headquarters.

Investigators with the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived about 8 a.m. and remained on site into this evening. In a statement, an attorney for Warren Fabricating said the company would be open for business Thursday.

“Warren Fabricating has done absolutely nothing inappropriate. We are cooperating with all investigating authorities. We don’t yet know any details of any allegations of wrongdoing, and we don’t know the source of those allegations,” Atty. Ian N. Friedman, of Cleveland-based Friedman & Nemecek, LLC, said. “Here’s what we do know: Warren Fabricating will be open for business on Thursday, the 160 employees will be back to work, and they will be doing business the right way – just as Warren Fabricating has done business for 50 years.”

Spokespeople for the IRS, which is the lead investigating agency on the case, and the FBI said today the agencies could not comment on the nature of the case, as it is under federal court seal.

