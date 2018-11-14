Cortland Bank donates holiday meals to Success After 6 families

YOUNGSTOWN

Cortland Bank has once again teamed up with United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley as the sponsor of the Success After 6 Thanksgiving Dinner. The bank’s sponsorship will provide 300 families at Youngstown Community School as well as Taft Elementary with a turkey at Thanksgiving and a Ham at Christmas.



The Turkey Giveaway for Youngstown Community School families is Friday at 3:15 p.m. at 50 Essex St.



"Our goal of Success After 6 is to go beyond the classroom and provide for our students and their families, and we know we cannot do that alone. We are so thankful to Cortland Bank for stepping up the last four years and providing these holiday meals." said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The United Way’s Success After 6 program assembles school and community resources to provide a deliberate focus on academics, health, social services and social and emotional development.

“Cortland Bank is pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in the United Way’s Success After 6 program,” said James Gasior, Cortland Bank’s President and CEO.

Gasior noted that the bank actively participates in a range of local charities and fund raising activities in support of schools, athletic and booster programs, charitable organizations and neighborhood associations and that bank officers and employees consistently volunteer time and resources to support the community reinvestment goals.

“As a community bank, Cortland Bank provides sponsorship funding to organizations, such as the United Way and Second Harvest Food Bank, to affect positive changes within our communities and to enrich the lives of others,” Gasior said. “In line with our community reinvestment objectives, our bank is committed to building meaningful relationships between our communities, charitable organizations, customers and employees.”

Carrie Stackhouse, Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer for the bank, is a United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley board member and is excited to help out this holiday season.

“To be such a huge part of seeing these kids’ smiles on a daily basis from our efforts and time is something that is truly amazing,” Stackhouse said. “It means something for our whole organization at Cortland Bank to be able to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday for those kids that may not have been able to have one without our help. That is the true meaning of giving back to our community.”