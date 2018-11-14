METRO DIGEST || Child left unattended in car; man charged

Child left unattended in car; man charged

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested WKBN morning anchor Dan Martin, who they said left his child unattended in an unlocked car at the CVS on Market Street.

A witness was walking into CVS on Monday when she heard a baby crying. She said the car was running and the doors were unlocked. She told someone to call the police while she tried to calm the baby.

She told police she sat in the rear of the vehicle with the baby for about 10 minutes until a man left the store and told her he was the father.

Martin, 36, told police he didn’t want to wake the baby and left the car on to keep the child warm. He added he was aware the doors were not locked. He faces a child-endangering charge. He was released on summons pending his court date scheduled for Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court.

Holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; fax to 330-747-6712; or email to news@vindy.com.

Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. today.

Woman pleads not guilty in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman charged with murder in a March shooting death pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Shayla Adams, 28, will be in the Mahoning County jail until the judge assigned to her case can have a bond hearing.

Adams is charged in the death of Richard Banton, who was found with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. March 25 inside the living room of a 2736 Hudson Ave. home on the South Side.

More Digest on A7