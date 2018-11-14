Agenda Thursday

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Children Services, 4 p.m., advisory committee, caucus room, third floor, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., superintendent’s office, 7410 Market St.

Girard school board, special meeting, 4 p.m., Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., Niles Middle School, 411 Brown St., Niles.

Mahoning County commissioners, 8:30 a.m., budget hearings, administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., regular meeting, hearing room, basement of county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, budget hearings, 11 a.m., administration building.

Governing Board of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 3135 Church-Hill Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

