Women each get three years for downtown robbery

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women who were each sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison for an April robbery downtown both told Judge Maureen Sweeney they will never be in court again.

Stephanie McCollum, 24, of Beechwood Drive, and Latefa Stanley, 24, of West Dennick Avenue, both pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery for the April attack on a woman outside of 20 Federal Place downtown.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said Tuesday the attack was the result of a love triangle, and that during the attack the two took the victim’s purse.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense attorneys and Andrews.

McCollum told the judge she is sorry for her actions and she accepts the consequences. “I won’t do it again,” she said.

Stanley also apologized, and said she knew punishment is necessary.

“I will accept anything you give me,” Stanley said. “You will never see me again in your court.”

The victim was notified of the hearing but could not attend because of work, Andrews said.

Both women are eligible for judicial release after they serve at least 18 months of their sentences. Neither one of them has a felony criminal record.