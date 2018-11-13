Woman arraigned in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman charged with murder in a March 25 shooting death today pleaded not guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Shayla Adams, 28, will be in the Mahoning County jail until the judge assigned to her case can have a bond hearing.

Adams is charged in the death of Richard Banton, who was found with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. March 25 inside the living room of a 2736 Hudson Ave. home on the South Side.