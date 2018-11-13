Police say woman admits she has same drugs that overdosed roommate earlier

Staff report

WARREN

Warren Township police went to the same home on Apricot Drive twice in a couple of hours Saturday, once for a drug overdose and later to arrest two people on warrants.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to the home at 2:13 a.m. and found a man, 26, of Hubbard unconscious in a back bedroom.

He was barely breathing and his lips were turning blue, police said. An ambulance worker administered the overdose drug naloxone to him, and he started to take bigger breaths and open his eyes after about 10 minutes.

The person who called police said Alaina Infante, 33, who lives there, brought the overdose victim to the home but had left.

The overdose victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police went back to the house at 4:43 a.m. and found Infante and Wesley D. Kennedy, 32, who also lives there, in a back bedroom. They also found a hypodermic needle with a cloudy liquid and a clear plastic bag with a white powder in it near Infante.

An officer asked Infante if the suspected heroin found was the same drug the male overdosed on earlier. Infante said it was, but the earlier male does not have the tolerance to the drug that she and Wesley have.

Infante and Kennedy were arrested on warrants and taken to the jail.

They are likely to appear today in Warren Municipal Court.