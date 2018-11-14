Struthers residents want crack-down on rentals

STRUTHERS

Struthers residents aired their concerns about rental properties in the city during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Several residents expressed distress over the growing number of rentals and encouraged council to crack down on them.

According to city records, nearly half of the residential properties in the city are being used as rentals.

Council is currently in the process of developing a landlord registration ordinance that would tighten the leash on landlords, forcing them to identify every individual living in a property, completing background checks on their tenants and, if they are out-of-town owners, maintain a local agent who the city can work with to address property issues.

Councilman Michael Patrick, D-at large, said the lawmakers are seeking input on their legislation to ensure its legality.

“Right now we’re consulting with Boardman, since we’re basing the ordinance off of theirs, as well as Youngstown, and our law director,” Patrick said. “Eventually we’re going to have a public meeting and bring all the landlords in to discuss the legislation.”

