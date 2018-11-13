Second suspect in New Castle homicide, denied bail, cries

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

A second suspect charged in the deaths of three people was denied bail during his arraignment on murder charges Tuesday in a Lawrence County district court.

Anthony Cooper Jr., 19, of Detroit, Mich., is charged in connection with the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, her mother 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey and 31-yeae-old Lawrence Cannon last month.

Cooper began crying during the arraignment.

In county court in New Castle, attorneys discussed the competency of the 7-year-old witness to the murders during a preliminary hearing for Cooper's alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Steven Procopio.

