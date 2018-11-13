Report: Boardman dog shot after attacking 6-year-old child

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man shot his dog after it attacked his child Saturday evening at the family’s home on Arlene Avenue, according to the police report.

The pit bull, which the family recently adopted, attacked the 6-year-old child, causing severe facial lacerations. The child was transported to Akron Children’s main branch for plastic surgery.

The child’s father told police that he shot the dog once in the stomach and that it was injured and bleeding in the back yard. “I will be honest, I shot the dog. It was attacking my son. I have my CCW and was afraid it would attack or kill my other kids,” he said.

An Animal Charities human agent came to take possession of the dog on behalf of the Mahoning County Dog Warden.