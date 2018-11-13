Police: Human remains found on shore of Ohio creek

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say human remains have been found along the shore of an Ohio creek and authorities are trying to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Columbus police say officers responding to a call about a body near Big Walnut Creek found the decomposed human remains Sunday afternoon. Authorities weren’t immediately able to determine the sex, age or cause of death of the person.

Forensic anthropologists from Ohio State University and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office helped with recovery of the remains Monday.

The coroner’s office has said it could take weeks to complete testing as the investigation continues to identify the remains.