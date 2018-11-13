Ohio State drains Mirror Lake in advance of Michigan game

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University has temporarily drained Mirror Lake in advance of a home game against the University of Michigan football team.

The school said in a statement it is calling to end the unsanctioned tradition of the Mirror Lake jump. Last year, OSU agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim filed by the parents of 22-year-old Austin Singletary.

Singletary died in 2015 after diving into the shallow water lake. The university did not admit any liability in the settlement and has agreed to install a family-donated bench honoring Singletary on campus.

Officials say entering the empty lake basin or the lake itself will be considered criminal trespassing. OSU's Police Division will monitor the area.